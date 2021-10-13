Garda widow speaks of stress husband was under before death

A widow of a senior Garda who took his life over three years ago has spoken of the stress her husband was under leading up to his death.

Edel Fox was speaking at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS) today.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox was found dead at Ballymun Garda Station, north Dublin, in February 2018.

A Garda revolver was found by his body.

Ms Fox is currently suing the State.

Det Supt Fox was the senior officer in the investigation into Patrick Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

The prosecution of Hutch was before the Special Criminal Court at the time of his death and, following the tragedy, the DPP withdrew the prosecution, saying it could not proceed with certain evidence as a result.

While Ms Fox did not speak to the media, she gave permission for her remarks to be relayed by the association.

Supt Declan McCarthy of the Wicklow Garda division, and a member of the AGS national executive, said: “She spoke very movingly about her husband’s death and about the level of pressure and stress that the role he played within An Garda Síochána had placed upon him.”

“She was very concerned that we, as superintendents, would also make sure to be mindful of our own welfare and matters like that."

Ms Fox told delegates that at one stage her husband was in charge of seven murder investigations in Blanchardstown, where he worked before Ballymun.

She described how she took his phone at night and hid it in the corner under a pillow so that the ring tone or flashing light would not disturb his sleep.

The president of the AGS said superintendents are expected to be continuously available to address policing and work-related issues.

Supt Seamus Nolan told the minister for justice that superintendents continuously take calls at 2am, 3am, and 4am to support frontline policing and attend fatal incidents.