Three Wexford men deny defrauding widowed Cork pensioner out of €5,450

Three Wexford men have denied the allegation that they defrauded a pensioner of €5,450 to power-wash and seal her drive and patio and to do some roof repairs.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that the case could only go ahead at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty and that otherwise it would be a matter for trial by judge and jury.

The matter was adjourned while the defence considered this matter. Yesterday, solicitor Shane Collins-Daly, who represents all three defendants, told Judge Olann Kelleher that the men were pleading not guilty to the charges.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that in that event time would be required for preparation of books of evidence.

On the sergeant’s application, Judge Kelleher remanded all three men on continuing bail until November 9 to allow time for the books to be prepared and served.

The case arose out of an investigation into the 70-year-old widow in the Bishopstown area of Cork city allegedly being defrauded.

Detective Garda David Hickey, Detective Garda Michael Walsh and Detective Garda Robert McCarthy arrested the three Wexford men and brought them before Cork District Court last December.

They were all charged under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act and the Criminal Damage Act. The fraud charge against each man states that they induced the elderly woman to hand over €5,450 to make a gain for themselves. The criminal damage refers to alleged damage at the woman’s property.

The charges were brought arising out of the alleged incident in Bishopstown on August 24 and 25, 2020.

The defendants are: 25-year-old Patrick Connors and 24-year-old Tom Cash, both of 12 The Maudlins, New Ross, County Wexford and 20-year-old Larry Connors of 43 Hewittsland, New Ross.

Previously set bail requires each man to reside at the address given, sign daily at New Ross garda station between 12 noon and 4pm, abide by a curfew to be home between 9pm and 7am, provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and ensure that it is charged and contactable at all times, stay away from the pensioner who has made the complaint and stay out of Cork city except for court appearances and legal appointments.