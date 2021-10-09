Teen who needs to be 'kept safe from himself' gets 3-month spell in Oberstown

A 16-year-old appearing before the Children’s Court in Cork was sentenced to a period in detention at Oberstown as the judge said needed to be “kept safe from himself”.

The teenager has been before the juvenile court on various probation bonds over a prolonged period but now Judge Colm Roberts said he had made promises that he had not kept.

Most significantly, Judge Colm Roberts said the concern of everyone dealing with the case — including gardaí, probation service, social workers, HSE, defence solicitor, the Child and Family Agency, and the judge — was that the teenager was putting himself in danger.

He sentenced the youth to three months in Oberstown detention centre and imposed a three-month probation bond on his release.

The judge also directed that the authorities in Oberstown would facilitate the defendant’s attendance at a drug treatment centre.

The probation service re-entered the case yesterday because the teenager had not kept a curfew at a residential centre for teenagers.

After previously struggling with a 9pm curfew, this was extended to 11pm. However, the evidence from the past week showed he was not getting back in time for that later curfew and was staying out with friends.

He was also taking cocaine and cannabis and was admitting now that drugs were a problem for him that he could not address.

Judge Roberts said: “He is not troublesome.

He is troublesome to himself rather than troublesome to other people.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said: “He is not a bad person.”

Judge Roberts agreed and added: “He needs help from himself almost at this stage.”

Imposing a three-month sentence of detention Judge Roberts said: “I want to give this guy the best break. I want him to do the minimum for his own protection. I need to keep him safe for the time being.”

Inspector Martin Canny said the offences on which he was sentenced were committed when the juvenile was aged 13/14. He stole a wallet from a jacket belonging to a staff member in 2018. He committed an almost identical offence at a community centre in Cork in July 2019.

Acknowledging that the young man had not kept some of the conditions which he had undertaken to keep as part of his probation bond, Mr Burke said that in fairness to the accused he had not been picking up new charges.

The defendant cannot be identified as he is a juvenile.