Teenager who builders caught allegedly robbing a Cork seaside shop appears in court

A teenager was arrested and brought before Cork District Court arising out of the investigation of attempted armed robbery of a popular seaside shop in Cork.

Detective Garda Declan Healy testified at Cork District Court that 18-year-old Billy Scannell was arrested before noon on Thursday and formally charged at 7.45pm that evening.

He was cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. He made no reply to the charge.

The charge is one of attempted robbery that allegedly occurred on Thursday morning, October 7, at O’Connell’s shop in Myrtleville. It was reported that the raider allegedly produced an imitation handgun in the course of attempted robbery.

Sergeant Pat Lyons indicated that gardaí would be objecting to bail being granted to the accused. Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said there was no application for bail at this stage.

Sgt Lyons said that if an application was being made at a later stage then the gardaí would require 48 hours notice of the application. Mr Ó Donnabháin told Judge Olann Kelleher this was understood as there were prosecution concerns about the teenager’s address and his means.

In the course of an application for free legal aid, the solicitor said the young man was in a state of some destitution and living rough. Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid.

Billy Scannell was remanded in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on Thursday, October 14. The court appearance on that date will be by video link from prison.

It was reported that the alarm was raised shortly after 11am on Thursday when a masked man, armed with a suspected handgun, walked into O’Connell’s shop in Myrtleville and that he threatened staff and demanded cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

It was further reported that builders working on a nearby site saw the raider fleeing the scene and knew immediately that something was wrong. They caught up with the lone raider a short distance away and restrained him while staff at the shop contacted gardaí.