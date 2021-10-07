Heroic builders capture raider after attempted armed robbery of Cork shop

Have-a-go hero builders helped capture a raider after an attempted armed robbery of a popular seaside shop in Cork.

An 18-year-old male is now being quizzed by detectives at Togher Garda station where he is being detained under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences against the State act, which allows gardaí hold a suspect for up to three days.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11am on Thursday when a masked man, armed with a suspected handgun, walked into O’Connell’s shop in Myrtleville.

He threatened staff and demanded cash before he fled the scene on foot.

But builders working on a nearby site spotted the drama unfold, they saw the raider fleeing the scene and knew immediately that something was wrong.

They gave chase and caught up with the lone raider a short distance away.

They wrestled him to the ground, restrained and detained him while shop staff were raising the alarm with gardaí.

Gardaí rushed to the scene quickly and found the builders still restraining the suspect.

He was immediately arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station for questioning in connection with the incident.

A suspected imitation firearm was also recovered a short time later following a fingertip search of a ditch.

Shop owner Paul O’Connell declined to comment but confirmed there were no injuries to staff during the incident.

However, gardaí said it was a traumatising incident for staff who were confronted by someone wielding what looked like a firearm.

They also praised the builders for their bravery and cooperation.

The shop was at the centre of celebrations in early June after it was revealed that it sold a €2.4m winning Lotto jackpot ticket.

The lucky winner bought their ticket at the end of May and struck the jackpot in the May 29 draw.

They came forward in early July to claim their prize, asked to retain their anonymity, and said they would take their time and carefully plan what to do next with the life-changing win.