High Court appoints provisional liquidator to Inner City Helping Homeless

The Charities Regulator has secured a High Court order appointing a provisional liquidator to the Dublin-based homeless charity, Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH).

The regulator’s application in relation to North Inner City Homeless Company Ltd, the charity's operating company was a “last resort” but it is in the public interest and there was “urgent need” for court intervention, James Doherty SC, for regulator Helen Martin, said.

The legal test for appointment of a provisional liquidator in advance of hearing a winding up petition has been met “in spades”, he said.

The application was being brought on just and equitable grounds in the public interest and in the interests of service users and stakeholders, particularly in light of the “grave” situation in which the charity has found itself, including not having a functioning operational executive, he said.

The immediate cause of the regulator's application was an earlier "well-intentioned" application, initiated last week, by Ann Birney, a director of the company, for a court-appointed inspector to investigate and report on its affairs and future, but the regulator had been examining options prior to that, he added.

Ms Birney, in light of the regulator’s intervention, had withdrawn her inspection application, brought under the Companies Act, earlier on Thursday and there was no opposition to the regulator’s application.

Represented by Paul McGarry SC, with Ross Gorman BL, Ms Birney had notified the regulator and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement of the inspection application.

ICCH was plunged into controversy over sexual assault allegations made against its founder and CEO Anthony Flynn, who died last August. He had been under investigation by gardaí in relation to two alleged sexual assaults. In recent weeks, another two men claimed they had also been sexually assaulted by him.

Mr Flynn was a founder of the ICHH and an Independent councillor on Dublin City Council.

Today's ruling

Ruling on the regulator’s application today, Ms Justice Irvine said she was quite satisfied the regulator has locus standi to bring the provisional liquidator application as a creditor or contingent creditor of the company.

Having read the “detailed and very helpful” affidavit of Ms Martin, the judge was “absolutely satisfied” the regulator had met the legal threshold for appointment of a provisional liquidator.

The judge also considered it was “highly likely”, when the winding up petition is heard next month, the charity’s operating company will be wound up, particularly in circumstances where the company was not objecting and had itself considered the winding up option in September.

She was satisfied the regulator had established “compelling reasons” for the appointment.

Each of those could on its own have met the threshold, but there was "an abundance of evidence" to establish good reasons for the appointment of a provisional liquidator. The judge appointed Kieran Wallace as provisional liquidator and returned the hearing of the winding up petition to next month.