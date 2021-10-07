West Cork village 'in absolute fear' of possible return of man jailed for string of incidents

People in the West Cork village of Castletownshend are living “in absolute fear” over the possibility of a man jailed for a string of incidents there coming back to the area.

Ian Curley, 54 and of James House in Castletownshend, was appearing before the circuit court to appeal the severity of earlier sentences handed down in connection with incidents in the area, with a view to accessing psychiatric treatment in hospital.

He had received jail sentences for criminal damage incidents in the West Cork town, including smashing the windows of a well-known restaurant, having pleaded guilty.

But since those incidents, which took place at 2am on August 13 last, he has received additional sentences relating to separate, subsequent matters in Castletownshend, in which the same victims were targeted.

The court heard Ian Curley smashed five panes of glass in the windows of Mary Ann’s bar and restaurant, costing €400. File photo

Judge Eoin Garavan, hearing the circuit court appeal in Clonakilty, was told by state solicitor Malachy Boohig: “The local Superintendent, Gerard O’Mahony, contacted me to say the people of Castletownshend live in absolute fear of what might happen since.” Mr Boohig said the fear was if Mr Curley was released on bail he would return to Castletownshend and “God only knows what would happen”.

The court heard how on August 13 last Mr Curley left his house and went to 4 the Lawn where he keyed a car belonging to Robert Kennedy on both sides, causing €1,050 worth of damage. He then went to 2 Cross St and keyed another car, belonging to Andrew Harris, causing €639 in damage, and then smashed five panes of glass in the windows of Mary Ann’s bar and restaurant, costing €400. He had been barred from there a number of days previously.

Mr Curley’s barrister, Peter O’Flynn, said his client had a long history of mental health issues including hypomania. He said Mr Curley’s brother had died last March, and while his client had 25 previous convictions, they were mainly in two clusters - now, and following the death of his father in 2015.

Mr O’Flynn said: “It seems Mr Curley lost his sense of reason over the period and behaved accordingly.” He said it had been agreed that Mr Curley could access mental health services in Bantry if he was released.

However, Mr Boohig said Mr Curley could access psychiatric treatment in Cork Prison and also referred to subsequent convictions - handed down at the end of September for other criminal damage incidents in Castletownshend - which had seen the same people targeted.

Mr Curley, originally from Dublin and who first moved to West Cork 10 years ago, said he had “no intention” of returning to Castletownshend and offered explanations as to changes in his use of medication.

Judge Garavan said he wanted to see signs of progress from Mr Curley in addressing his issues and as a result wanted to wait for a time before finalising matters, saying the court “needed some confidence” and noting that appeals have also been lodged regarding the convictions handed down last week.

The matter will be dealt with in Bandon on November 30 next.