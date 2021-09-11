Man accused of slashing car tyres and smashing pub window in West Cork

A man is being held in custody after allegations he breached bail conditions in a string of incidents in which cars were damaged and a pub window had its glass broken.

Ian Curley, of James House, the Quay in Castletownshend in West Cork, was brought before Clonakilty District Court to face three new charges.

Garda Carol Ann Ward told Judge James McNulty that she had formally arrested Mr Curley at 11am on Tuesday, September 7, and charged him at 1.50pm.

Those charges are that on September 3 last, at the Lawn housing estate in Castletownshend, he caused criminal damage to a car by slashing tyres and scratching it from back to front, to a total cost of €900.

He is also charged that on the same day at 2 Cross St he damaged another car by slashing its tyres, this time to the value of €220.

The third charge is that he smashed a pane of glass at Mary Ann's bar.

The court heard that he made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Remanded in custody

Inspector Deborah Walsh asked that Mr Curley, who is aged 54 and originally from Dublin, be remanded in custody.

Garda Ward alleged that the latest alleged offences were committed by Mr Curley while he was on bail, regarding other matters that have not yet been disposed of in court.

Insp Walsh also said she was objecting to bail on the basis that Mr Curley could commit further offences, telling the judge that the injured parties in the latest alleged incidents were the same as those from previous matters before the court.

Garda Ward said one of the conditions imposed in court on August 12 last was that Mr Curley stay away from the Lawn in Castletownshend. She said on September 1 gardaí found Mr Curley there.

Mr Curley said he had simply been walking his dog on the green area there and had left when asked to.

Garda Ward also said: "He [Mr Curley] made admissions in relation to these three matters before the court."

Mr Curley's solicitor, Ray Hennessy, indicated that a plea was likely and also requested a probation report.

Insp Walsh told the judge that Mr Curley is due before Skibbereen District Court next Tuesday, September 14, in relation to separate matters.

Judge McNulty said: "If he has admitted these offences from September 3 that would tell me he committed offences while on bail."

He refused bail and remanded Mr Curley in custody to appear before Skibbereen District Court next Tuesday, and he also granted legal aid in the case and asked that previous probation reports on Mr Curley be brought to court.