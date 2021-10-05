'Having a machete was the stupidest mistake of my life,' Cork court told

A young man who was refused bail at Cork District Court for allegedly carrying a machete at lunchtime in Cork city has an appeal of this refusal of bail pending at the High Court.

Dean Ahern faces a charge of carrying a weapon – namely a machete – at Silversprings Road, Cork – on September 13.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until October 19.

Garda Karen O’Sullivan originally arrested Dean Ahern of Churchfield Green, Churchfield, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court. Ahern said he was no longer living at Churchfield Green and was living at Lissarda, Mayfield, Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at that hearing that gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the accused on grounds that included the seriousness of the charge.

Garda Karen O’Sullivan testified that Dean Ahern told her he was in a feud with someone but did not go on to name that person.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor called the defendant to the witness box and the defendant denied saying he was in a feud, and said he would have said that he was paranoid.

“I am not feuding with someone. Having a machete was the stupidest mistake of my life. I swear on the bible I am not in a feud. I know I shouldn’t have had it on me. It is the biggest regret of my life. I am disgusted. I swear on the bible I am not a risk to anyone,” the 25-year-old said.

He said he would not carry any kind of weapon if granted bail. “I will not carry anything – down to a butter knife,” he said.