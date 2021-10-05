Polish man left Cork garage with €23k debt after taking BMW to Poland

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until October 11
The defendant was before Cork District Court on a charge of inducing Keary’s of Togher Industrial Estate to give him a 172-registered BMW by deception thereby causing them a loss of over €23,000. File photo

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 17:54
Liam Heylin

A Polish man was arrested on a deception charge in a case where he got a BMW from a garage in Cork on May 1 and drove it back to Poland – leaving a debt of over €23,000.

Garda Jessica Stafford objected to bail being granted to the accused man Pawel Orlowski, 33, who has an address at Bantry Road, Dunmanway, Co Cork.

The defendant was before Cork District Court on a charge of inducing Keary’s of Togher Industrial Estate to give him a 172-registered BMW by deception thereby causing them a loss of over €23,000.

Garda Stafford alleged: “He got the car and never transferred the money. He then left the jurisdiction with the vehicle. He left Cork on May 15 with the car and he returned recently without the car.” Garda Stafford confirmed that the accused man presented himself at the garda station for the purpose of being charged.

In the objection to bail, Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “We are left with a business here in the city who are down €23,000-odd because you left the city with the car and they have not been paid.” 

Sgt Lyons said the car had not even been returned to them and that the accused was now a flight risk.

Sgt Lyons said during the bail application, “There is nothing keeping him here. The difficulty I have is that he has no ties to the city.” 

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said: “It is not fair to say he has no ties – he has two children here.” 

Mr Burke said: “This man has never been in trouble in his life in this country. It is not that he did not reside here – he lived here since 2007. Unfortunately, his relationship broke down around this time. That is why he went back to Poland.” 

The defendant testified in the course of his bail application that he wanted to pay Keary’s what he owed them. He also said it had been his intention to return the BMW to them but that the car had been in a crash in Poland and he needed €3,000 to have it repaired.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until October 11.

