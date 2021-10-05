Treatment of Maurice McCabe's protected disclosures manager has 'echoes of Kafka', court told

The treatment of a senior human resources manager in the Garda Siochána has "echoes of Kafka" and is "unfair", the High Court has been told.

John Barrett's dismissal has been recommended by the Garda Commissioner over behaviour which an external investigator concluded last year amounted to serious misconduct. Mr Barrett's counsel Mark Harty said his client's treatment amounts to a “clear punishment” of him for making protected disclosures and has "echoes of Kafka".

The Minister for Justice’s approach to the matter is more “Country & Western” than “high literature” as her stance is to “stand by your man”, the Commissioner, he said.

Mr Harty, with David Byrnes BL, instructed by solicitor Felix McTiernan, was opening an application by Mr Barrett for an injunction restraining any steps to terminate his employment pending the outcome of his full action. Mr Barrett was appointed executive director of Human Resources and People Development of the Garda Siochana in 2014.

A disciplinary process was commenced against him in May 2018 following a complaint by then Assistant Commissioner (AC) Fintan Fanning. An external investigator was later asked to investigate allegations by others concerning how Mr Barrett interacted with them in relation to the Fanning matter.

Pending the investigation, Mr Barrett was suspended by then newly appointed Commissioner Drew Harris in late 2018. In summer 2020, he initiated High Court proceedings challenging the lawfulness of the investigation.

He later initiated injunction proceedings over a recommendation by Commissioner Harris to the Minister, arising from the November 2020 report of the external investigator Luán Ó Braonáin SC, his employment should be terminated by the Minister.

The defendants agreed last January to take no further steps in that regard pending the hearing of injunction proceedings which opened on Tuesday before Ms Justice Siobhán Stack and are expected to run for three days.

John Barrett's affidavits

The judge was provided with extensive affidavits from Mr Barrett and detailed replying affidavits on behalf of the defendants, represented by Conor Power SC, with David Fennelly BL.

The court heard, prior to Mr Barrett taking up his position in the Garda, equivalent to that of an assistant secretary general in the civil service, he had 25 years experience in HR. Mr Barrett said in an affidavit he became aware, in the course of his work, of financial irregularities in the Garda college in Templemore and reported those in 2017. That was subject of an investigation by the Dáil Public Accounts Committee in 2017 which found serious failings.

Mr Barrett said he also in 2017 disclosed wrongful interference by two superiors with his role as protected disclosures manager for former Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe. He denies any wrongdoing and claims he is being punished, via an unlawful and flawed investigation initiated after he made protected disclosures, for “doing the right thing” and exposing wrongdoing and/or unlawful conduct.

Mr Harty said his client had withdrawn from the investigation because it was not considering relevant matters, including protected disclosures, and had not heard from relevant witnesses. The investigation was essentially investigating whether it was appropriate for Mr Barrett to have used strong language in correspondence with others relating to the investigator’s appointment, he said.

Commissioner's affidavit

In an affidavit for the Commissioner, Síle Larkin, solicitor and head of employment law in the Garda, said there was no basis for the reliefs sought and the sole purpose of the application was to interfere with and frustrate an ongoing valid disciplinary process concerning Mr Barrett.

That arose following a formal complaint by former AC Fanning that Mr Barrett had threatened him in November 2017 , arising from a dispute between the two men over the selection process for the Armed Response Unit, she said.

In the context of a formal investigation, as requested by AC Fanning, Mr Barrett engaged in correspondence with Acting Commissioner Donáll Ó Cualáin and Kate Mulkerrins, executive director Legal And Compliance, which in itself became a matter “of serious concern”. Commissioner Harris, appointed in September 2018, had no prior involvement in the matter, reviewed it and determined in October 2018 the investigation’s terms of reference be extended to include the correspondence.

Mr O Braonain, in his report dated November 19, 2020, upheld all three allegations concerning Mr Barrett, she said. These include allegations he had communicated with AC Ó Cualáin and Ms Mulkerrins in a manner that was threatening, inappropriate and unprofessional to interfere with and frustrate an ongoing valid disciplinary process concerning Mr Barrett.

The report considered this constituted serious breaches of accepted standards that has resulted in a breakdown of the relationship of trust and confidence required to be reposed in him and his behaviour constituted “serious misconduct”.

Following consideration of that report, the Commissioner recommended Mr Barrett be dismissed from his employment on grounds of serious misconduct.

Mr Barrett’s evidence to, and participation in, the Disclosures Tribunal, has no bearing on the “separate and distinct” matters subject of the disciplinary process, Ms Larkin said. Mr Barrett has made "serious and baseless" allegations of wrongdoing against many persons, she added.