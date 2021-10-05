Head of National Party Justin Barrett charged with road traffic and public order offences

The Cork-born politician appeared in court charged in connection to a string of alleged road traffic offences at the site of one of the most famous battles of the Irish War of Independence.
Justin Barrett came before a sitting of Longford District Court to face six separate summonses stemming from an incident at Clonfin, Co. Longford, on January 31, 2021. Photo: Liam Cosgrove

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 16:07
Liam Cosgrove

The leader of the far-right National Party has appeared in court charged in connection to a string of alleged road traffic offences at the site of one of the most famous battles of the Irish War of Independence.

Justin Barrett came before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning to face six separate summonses stemming from an incident at Clonfin, Co. Longford, on January 31, 2021.

The accused, with an address at Springtown, Granard, Co. Longford, appeared before Judge Marie Keane charged with driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to produce both documents as well as an NCT certificate within 10 days.

Mr Barrett, who stood as an unsuccessful by-election candidate in July's Dublin Bay South by-election, was also accused of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

The Cork-born politician co-founded the National Party, an extreme right-wing political organisation, in 2016 that advocates strong nationalist, Eurosceptic and anti-abortion policies.

Mr Barrett, sporting a blue suit and green tie, remained silent at this morning's hearing.

His solicitor Bríd Mimnagh, indicated her client would be reserving his position for the time-being and made an application for the disclosure of prosecution evidence in connection to the case.

Judge Keane granted that order and remanded Mr Barrett on bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on November 23.

#CourtsPlace: LongfordPerson: Justin BarrettOrganisation: National Party
