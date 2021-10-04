Cork man, 77, accused of sexually assaulting girl six times

It is also alleged that the defendant offered to pay money to a child under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a child
Cork man, 77, accused of sexually assaulting girl six times

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the next county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 27. File photo: Dan Linehan

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 19:00
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a 77-year-old Cork man charged with sexually assaulting a girl six times and one count of sexual exploitation of the child.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the next county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on October 27.

Sgt Kelleher said continuing bail conditions would apply, requiring the defendant to sign on once a week at a garda station and have no contact — direct or indirect — with the alleged victim in the case.

Defence solicitor Eugene Murphy applied for free legal aid be extended to the appointment of a senior counsel, as well as a barrister. Judge Kelleher said that any extension of legal aid to a senior counsel was a matter to be decided when the case came before the circuit court.

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan originally charged the 77-year-old with seven different counts — six counts of sexually assaulting a girl in the period from April 2015 to August 2019.

The seventh count relates to July 6, 2018, where it is alleged that, for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a child, the accused offered to pay money to a child under the age of 18.

The complainant’s age was not given at the court hearing. None of the allegations giving rise to the charges were outlined.

More in this section

NADINE LOTT; LOTT FAMILY; PADRAIG HYLAND Daniel Murtagh's life sentence 'can never bring true justice for Nadine,' say Lott family
Newsnight complaint McKee murder: No evidence against man accused of rioting, court told
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Ex senior garda charged in connection with  cannabis seizure
#CourtsPlace: Cork
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin

Munster abuse trial: serving juror wrote to  judge after trial

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices