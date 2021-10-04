Garda arrested after daughters allege 'horrific' sexual abuse

Specialist officers are compiling an investigation file on a serving garda after receiving multiple allegations of sexual abuse from his daughters.

Sources have described the allegations, which cover a period of more than 10 years, as “horrific”.

There are also allegations that the officer has issued threats to kill his family, and then to kill himself.

The garda, who is based in the south of the country, has been arrested and questioned in relation to the allegations.

The member has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

It is understood the garda was arrested within days of complaints been made because of the nature of the allegations.

The garda has a number of daughters, most, if not all, have made statements.

After the initial complaints, the matter was given directly to a divisional protective services unit, tasked with investigating sexual and domestic crimes.

The unit is comprised of specially trained detectives, who can also draw on the expertise of specialist child interviewers.

“The garda has been arrested and suspended,” said a garda source. “The allegations are horrific and the alleged abuse was going on quite some time.”

It is understood that, at least, one of the daughters claims the abuse was going on for more than a decade.

Detectives in the PSU moved quickly to conduct an arrest of the garda. The member was also suspended from the force until the outcome of the criminal investigation was complete.

When contacted the Garda Press Office issued a statement:

“Following a Garda investigation into allegations of abuse of minors, a member of An Garda Síochána based in the south of the country has been arrested and suspended.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána is not commenting further at this time.”

Gardaí will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will include statements from the garda’s daughters and interviews with their father.

The DPP will weigh up the evidence gathered in the investigation and decide whether or not it reaches the threshold for a prosecution in the courts and, if so, what charge, or charges, should be brought.

Contacts: ISPCC Childline: 1800 66 66 66, text 50101 or chat online on Childline.ie