Man arrested in connection with €200k cocaine seizure in Tallaght

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene
During the search of a property in Tallaght, Dublin, a substantial amount of cocaine was discovered. Picture: iStock

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 14:08
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man following the seizure of €200,000 worth of cocaine.

In a planned search operation, Gardaí conducted a search of a residence in Tallaght at around 8.30pm last night.

During the search of the property, a substantial amount of cocaine was discovered.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was detained in Tallaght Garda Station for questioning.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court later this month.

The operation was carried out as part of Operation Tara.

The drugs are being sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland and investigations are ongoing.

