Man charged with rioting offences by police investigating Lyra McKee murder

Man charged with rioting offences by police investigating Lyra McKee murder

Lyra McKee was shot dead in April 2019 (PSNI/PA)

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 10:18
Dominic McGrath, PA

A 53-year-old man has been charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Friday has also been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

More in this section

West Cork would not be so lenient as Kerry, declares judge West Cork would not be so lenient as Kerry, declares judge
Law and justice concept Man caught with knife weeks after escaping jail on drugs charges
Two Lithuanian men held after serious stabbing in Longford town Two Lithuanian men held after serious stabbing in Longford town
McKeePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Man charged with rioting offences by police investigating Lyra McKee murder

Two arrested following seizure of €130k cash, two Audis and a Rolex

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices