Two arrested following seizure of €130k cash, two Audis and a Rolex

Gardaí have arrested two men following a number of searches carried out in Dublin on Friday.
A vehicle was intercepted in the Swords area at around 6pm on Friday evening and a search was carried out resulting in the discovery of €104,720 in cash.
A number of follow-up searches were conducted at a later time in the Santry and Carrickmines areas.
These searches resulted in a further €25,660 in cash seized along with on Audi SQ5, one Audi Q3 and a Rolex watch.
Two men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested and are currently being detained at Swords and Coolock Garda Stations.
The pair were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.
Investigations are ongoing.