'Blind drunk' man driving like 'Wolf of Wall Street' in Midleton

Man disqualified from driving after witness followed him into estate where he hit a wall
The man was seen driving erratically in Midleton town on May 25. File picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 02:00
Liz Dunphy

A concerned citizen’s report led to the conviction of a man who was driving “blind drunk' like the Wolf of Wall Street through a populous Cork town at lunchtime.

Michal Slopiecki, 46, of 7 Ard na Corann, Midleton, was seen driving erratically by Mary Coleman in Midleton town on May 25.

She drove after him and then saw him pull into a housing estate where she knew many children lived.

“He hit the wall and pulled into the first house. I followed him, I was worried, I know the estate, there are a lot of children there,” she said.

“I saw the gentleman getting out of the car.” 

Mrs Coleman called gardaí and gave them the driver’s vehicle registration.

Garda James McCarthy arrived at the scene minutes later, at 1.29pm. He said he saw the damaged wall and noted damage on the driver’s side and front of the reported vehicle.

He observed Slopiecki unsteady on his feet with a strong smell of liquor on his breath and glazed eyes.

When questioned by Garda McCarthy, Slopiecki said, “Yes, I drive”.

An alcohol test showed that he was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, with 93mcg per 100ml of breath.

He was arrested on the public footpath and taken into custody.

“The prisoner was too intoxicated to be released,” Garda McCarthy said.

Judge Alec Gabbett said that Slopiecki had been driving home “like the Wolf of Wall Street”.

Judge Gabbett said that Mrs Colman had followed Slopiecki and “saw him taking out a bit of wall on the way.” 

“So concerned was she about children in the estate that she called the Garda station."

The court heard that Slopiecki had no previous convictions.

Judge Gabbett said his dangerous driving charge could not be reduced to careless driving “given that he was blind drunk” at the time.

The court heard Slopiecki was "a hard-working man” with a good job, a wife, and two teenage children.

He had been “drinking hard at home the day before” and went into town to collect something that day.

The court heard Slopiecki had been driving without insurance that day due to a clerical error.

Judge Gabbett fined him €200 for that offence and disqualified him from driving for two years. He was disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving. And on the dangerous driving charge, he was fined €200 and disqualified from driving for two years.

The driving disqualifications are to run concurrently.

A second charge of dangerous driving on Mill St, Midleton, was struck out due to a lack of evidence.

