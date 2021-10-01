Gardaí foil armed robbery in Dublin

Both men, aged in their 30s, can be held up to three days and are currently detained at Clontarf and Raheny Garda Stations.
The men were armed with a handgun, pickaxe and hammer. File picture. 

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 20:18
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested two men in Dublin this evening for holding up a convenience store in an armed robbery. 

Armed with a handgun, pickaxe, and hammer, the two men entered the store just after 5pm and attempted to gain entry into a post office unit at the rear of the premises.

Gardaí responded after the alarm was raised shortly after the forced entry and members of the Garda ASU (Armed Support Unit) entered the store. 

The ASU officers entered the store and disarmed and arrested the two men. 

The ASU was supported by local Garda units from Raheny and Clontarf and no shots were fired during the operation. 

The arrested men are detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939. 

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howth Garda Station (01) 666 49000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing. 

