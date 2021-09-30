Gardaí arrest man in connection with investigation into West African organised crime group 

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of a money-laundering investigation into an organised crime group (OCG) from West Africa.
The man, 26 is suspected of helping the OCG in the movement of illicit funds and was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.
Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrest this morning and detained him in Portlaoise Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Investigations are ongoing.
The arrest was made as part of Operation Triassic, a money-laundering investigation into a West African Organised Crime Group (OCG).
Investigators at the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) at the GNECB are carrying out the operation.
It is separate from another ongoing investigation into an organised crime group from West Africa, Operation Joggle, that is also targeting suspected money laundering.