'The Monk' arrested in Dublin following extradition from Spain

Gerry Hutch has landed at Baldonnell where he has was arrested on arrival by Gardaí.

Hutch, known as ‘The Monk’, was extradited from Spain on a European Arrest Warrant issued by Irish authorities last April.

He was extradited from Madrid on board a military aircraft under heavy security, arriving in Dublin at around 7pm.

Hutch is being taken under heavily armed escort from Baldonnel Airport, west Dublin, to the Special Criminal Court in the city, a 20km journey.

He will appear before a special sitting of the non-jury court at around 7.30pm when charges will be laid in relation to the Regency Hotel murder of February 2016.

Members of An Garda Síochána outside Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, the Irish Air Corps base, as a plane carrying Gerry Hutch lands. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

There will be tight security at the complex and outside the court for what will be a brief hearing.

He will be entitled to legal representation and it is understood lawyers acting on his behalf have been informed and will attend the hearing.

It is thought that, given it is a murder charge, Hutch will only be able to apply for bail at the High Court on another occasion.

Normally, prisoners charged with murder go straight to Mountjoy Prison, where authorities will determine where to move them to.

Given large numbers of Kinahan associates are locked up in Mountjoy, he will not stay there and may be taken to Cloverhill Remand Prison or the adjacent Wheatfield Prison, west Dublin, which has previously housed Hutch figures.

File picture shows Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

Ireland’s only high-security prison, Portlaoise, is thought to be an unlikely location as it too houses a number of Kinahan associates.

David Byrne, a senior lieutenant in the Kinahan crime cartel, was shot dead at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Hutch was arrested in the Malaga area last month by Spanish police, accompanied by a garda. This followed a lengthy surveillance operation.

Hutch, aged 59, from Dublin’s north east inner city, has been a resident of Spain.

While rejecting his appeals against extradition, the Spanish courts did agree that if he is found guilty that he should serve his sentence in Spain, by virtue of his residency status there.