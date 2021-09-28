Luas stopped after group assault youth at Dublin city centre stop

Gardaí have begun enquiries after a youth was assaulted this evening on the Luas in Dublin city this evening.
At around 5.40pm a group of youths boarded the tram at the Parnell Street stop in the Dublin city centre and began assaulting another youth.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the youths dispersed upon their arrival.
A number of units from the gardaí were present at the scene of the assault which left passengers shaken.
Reports circulating on social media described a large number of youths causing the tram to be stuck at the stop.
No injuries or arrests have been reported yet.