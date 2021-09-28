Cork man who attacked cleaner cycling to work and robbed her bicycle jailed

A 50-year-old woman cycling to her cleaning job in the early hours of the morning – and playing her part in the frontline during the Covid pandemic – was attacked and knocked from her bicycle.

Now the assailant, Stephen Mahon, has been jailed for two and a half years.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “The injured party was – in the time of Covid – cycling her bike at night to go cleaning in the shopping centre. I don’t know will anyone remember her as a frontline worker and she was doing her bit.

“This young fella comes along, throws her to the road, abuses her on the road, steals her bike and does not even have a recollection of it. He pushes her off her bike and punches her.

It was a mean, disrespectful and outrageous offence. He had total disregard for this unfortunate woman.”

The judge noted Mahon had not attended to his drug and alcohol problem. He imposed a jail term of three years with the last six months suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda evidence

Detective Garda James Bugler gave evidence in the case against 29-year-old Stephen Mahon from Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork.

The detective said the complainant was on her way to a cleaning job in the early hours of the morning at the time of the incident.

The defendant pushed the woman off her bike and punched her in the face when she was on the ground and then robbed her bicycle.

Det Gda Bugler said the victim of the robbery was working as a cleaner and was on her way to work at Wilton Shopping Centre at 3.45am that morning.

The robbery charge related to Thursday May 20, on Sarsfield Road, Bishopstown, Cork, and a bicycle valued €749 owned by the woman.

The bike was later recovered outside the house where the accused was living at the time and it was returned to the owner by gardaí.

Defence barrister Brian Leahy said earlier that night the defendant had been drinking and had also taken 25 Xanax tablets.

“He apologises most profusely,” Mr Leahy BL said.