Army instructor charged with cupping recruit's breast during life-saving demonstration

An Army instructor has appeared before a court martial on a charge that he allegedly placed his hand on a female recruit’s breast during a demonstration of a life-saving technique.

The woman has claimed the instructor who was teaching a First Aid course to female recruits cupped her breast. The soldier has denied the claim and told the hearing he was demonstrating a life-saving technique.

The charges relate to the alleged incident several years ago during a practical demonstration including the Heimlich Manoeuvre when a person is choking.

The instructor faces four charges, including that he made an alleged inappropriate remark, and of engaging in conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline contrary to Section 168 of the Defence Act 1954. He has denied all charges.

Reporting restrictions were placed by the military judge for the Defence Forces, Colonel Michael Campion, presiding over the hearing at McKee Barracks, Dublin. Nothing can be published that would identify the female recruit.

During the hearing, Colonel Campion also directed not guilty be entered in relation to another charge he said related to an alleged separate incident. The prosecution also entered a nolle prosequi (no prosecution) on a sixth charge.

Heimlich Manoeuvre

In his evidence, the instructor said he was teaching a first aid course to a group of female recruits and gave a practical demonstration with the recruit as a choking victim.

He said for the Heimlich Manouevre he put his left hand high up across the upper part of the female recruit’s chest to support and stabilise as the back blows given can be forceful. He said he was showing the recruits how to do the Heimlich Manoeuvre.

“It’s a life-saving technique , they have to get it,” he said.

Asked by his counsel David Staunton BL did he cup the woman’s breast, he replied: “absolutely not sir, No.” Asked if he had any intention of doing anything inappropriate or what constituted alleged sexual assault, he answered: “Absolutely not sir.”

The instructor said he leaned the recruit forward to show his students the correct position for the manoeuvre. Asked how long was his arm across the recruit’s chest he said only a few seconds, about 20 seconds and long enough to demonstrate the technique.

He said he had chosen to also demonstrate the incorrect method of the Heimlich Manoeuvre where the person helping the choking person stands behind the patient rather than to the side.

Asked by Commandant Noel Conway solicitor for the Director of Military Prosecutions, did he accept he crossed the line as to what is acceptable as instruction, the soldier said: “No sir.” Another instructor who was there that day told the court that close contact between the two parties during the Heimlich Manoeuvre was unavoidable.

The case continues on Wednesday.