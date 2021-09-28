Woman pleading insanity cut man's genitals off 'to protect women', court told

A Kenyan woman who has pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity told gardaí that she killed a man to "protect Prince William" and cut off his genitals after death "to protect women", a jury will hear.

The court also heard today that human remains were found in the kitchen sink of the house in Dublin's Foxrock. The trial judge has asked the jury to remind him if any issues arise about the evidence being heard, which he described as "not the norm".

Grace Miano (53) is charged with the murder of Malawian man Limbani 'Robert' Mzoma (27) at Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Co Dublin, on November 1, 2018.

Ms Miano, who is also known as 'Margaret Sloane', told the court today that she was pleading "not guilty by reason of insanity".

Today at the court, James B Dwyer SC, for the prosecution, told the jury that evidence will be produced that two males went to Tudor Lawns on the night of November 1, 2018.

Graphic content: Some readers may find the following upsetting

Mr Dwyer said that evidence will be presented to the jury that one male went into the kitchen of the house through the back door and found Ms Miano in the kitchen. There, Mr Dwyer said, the accused told the male: "I have a drip in your friend; I'm a good doctor."

Mr Dwyer said that the jury will hear that the accused then said to the male that the deceased was lying in the sitting room in a "Halloween costume".

Counsel said that the jury will hear evidence that the male then went to the front door to let in a second male, who saw the deceased lying on his back lying in blood with his penis and testicles removed.

Mr Dwyer said that the two men raised the alarm with gardaí and told a neighbour that their friend was dead inside the house. Counsel told the jury that evidence will be produced to show the deceased suffered multiple wounds and suffered multiple injuries to his face, head and body.

Mr Dwyer said that post-mortem evidence from State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan will say that the deceased suffered stab wounds to his eyes and skull, had multiple lacerations and bruising to his body and that the genitals had been removed after death.

Mr Dwyer said that CCTV footage was obtained by gardaí and that the house was searched on the night. Counsel said that Mr Mzoma was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.35am.

The jury was told that gardaí will say in evidence that a number of blood-stained knives were recovered from the house, along with a poker that was broken in two and was found next to the body of the deceased in the sitting room. An axe was also found in the back garden, Mr Dwyer said.

Counsel further said that evidence will be given that "human remains" were also found by gardaí in the kitchen sink.

Juror 'in difficulty'

Counsel said the jury would hear that when she was interviewed by gardaí, Ms Miano alleged that the deceased had raped her in her sleep and alleged that he would spike her drink. She told gardaí that she had got him drunk and attacked him with the poker before cutting off his genitals "to protect women".

At this point in his opening speech, Mr Dwyer said he noticed one juror "in difficulty" who had stood up and moved towards the exit door to the jury room.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott then gave the jury a 10-minute break before the case resumed.

Mr Justice McDermott asked the jury to remind him if any issues arose in the case regarding evidence, which he described as "not the norm". The judge encouraged jurors to raise their hands if there were any further difficulties so that they could be facilitated.

Resuming his opening speech, Mr Dwyer said that Ms Miano told gardaí that she had had a conversation with god on the night of the alleged murder and that Jesus had appeared to her "out of a hole".

Mr Dwyer said that evidence from gardaí will say that Ms Miano told interviewing gardaí that she killed Mr Mzoma "to protect Prince William, a member of the British royal family".

Counsel said that blood was found on seats, walls, a door and the ceiling in the house. "This is what you will hear," he told the jury.