Irish Water admits polluting rare mussel conservation area along Cork river

Irish Water has pleaded guilty to contaminating the habitat of an endangered species of mussel in a conservation area along a Co. Cork river.

The utility was before Dublin District Court today in a prosecution brought by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It admitted eight counts of breaching the terms of its licence in connection with levels of ammonia and orthophosphate from a wastewater treatment plant in Boherbue, in Co. Cork.

EPA inspector Patrick Chan said the plant discharges into the Brogeen river, a protected conservation area and home to the freshwater pearl mussel.

It is an important species now mainly found in Ireland and Scotland, but is on the verge of extinction.

Delayed upgrade

Mr Chan agreed with prosecution solicitor JP McDowell that upgrade work was required to be completed by the end of 2014, but the deadline was pushed back to 2019, and then to 2021.

Irish Water was already fined €4,000 for not having the Boherbue plant rebuilt on time. The latest update is that it will be done in 2024, the EPA inspector told the court.

The court heard that the level of ammonia discharged into the river was not supposed to exceed 0.5mg per litre, as stated in the plant’s licence, but it has been seven times that over the last four years.

There were five times the set limit of orthophosphate discharged into the river, the court heard. The pollutants had consequences for the freshwater pearl mussel, the inspector said.

Upgrading the treatment plant was important for the protection of the species, Mr Chan added. Defence counsel Eoghan Cole told the court it was accepted that priority had been given by Irish Water to capital upgrades in the Cork city area.

Judge Halpin noted that the EPA has not yet seen the plans to carry out the necessary work. He suggested that a temporary filter should be installed and warned Irish Water that it was getting a last chance to do something about the treatment plant.

He adjourned the case until January 31 next.