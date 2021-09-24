Pensioner to stand trial for drug-trafficking and having €100k in crime proceeds

A pensioner in his seventies is to stand trial accused of having more than €100,000 in crime proceeds and an encrypted phone for involvement in drug-trafficking.

Italian-born Giovanni Nardone, with an address at Glenhill Avenue, Finglas, Dublin, was arrested on April 1 during an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The 73-year-old man was taken to Finglas Garda station where he was charged with possessing €109,000 in crime proceeds at his home address.

The offence is contrary to section seven of Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He was also charged with having an encrypted phone for the purpose of drug-trafficking. After a two-month adjournment, he appeared again at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Brian Johnson served a book of evidence on the pensioner.

Judge Michael Walsh agreed to the Director of Public Prosecution’s request to grant an order sending Mr Nardone forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on December 2 next.

Following an application by his solicitor Paddy McGarry, legal aid was granted to include senior counsel.

Videos of interviews have to be handed over to the defence. The accused was warned he must notify the prosecution if he is going to use an alibi in his defence.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

There was no objection to bail subject to him obeying a number of conditions outlined by Det Gda Johnson at an earlier hearing.

Mr Nardone has surrendered his Italian passport and has been ordered not to apply for new travel documents. He did not have an Irish passport, the court heard.

He had to provide gardaí with a contact phone number, and he must reside at his current address and not leave the jurisdiction.

Judge Walsh noted the accused had lived for many years in Ireland and that he speaks English, however, he agreed to order that an interpreter will assist at his next hearing, in the Circuit Court.