Cork man claimed customer who assaulted him in pub later gave him Simpsons tee-shirt

A Millstreet man testified he had teeth knocked out in a pub assault and that his assailant later drove him home and gave him a Simpsons tee-shirt to change into because his shirt was bloody and torn.

A jury of six men and six women took only six minutes to return a unanimous not guilty verdict in the case before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Hugh Sheehan of North Horsemount, Kilcorney, Co Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to Jack Conlon at The Outback in Millstreet on February 16, 2018. Both parties are in their mid-40s.

Mr Conlon said he was playing cards in the pub and that Hugh Sheehan was in the bar and there was an exchange of words between them. He said he had several rows with Hugh Sheehan over the years but none was violent before that night.

Background to the incident

The background to the issue between them was that Jack Conlon was prosecuted for drink driving in an incident where he crashed into Hugh Sheehan’s car almost 20 years ago and Mr Sheehan was called as a witness at the time.

Mr Conlon said on the night in The Outback pub in February 2018, Mr Sheehan lunged at him as he was playing 45 with friends and struck him in the side of the head. He said punches were then exchanged.

“Someone broke a glass over my head. Hugh Sheehan was pulled off me,” Mr Conlon said, adding he went to the toilet to clean the blood from his face and was attacked again when he stepped out of the toilet.

Mr Conlon said: “He caught me and pulled me out the door. He was kicking me on the ground. I was trying to keep my balance. I had crutches at the time. I had my knee broken [in a recent accident]. He started kicking me in the ribs and the head. He started biting me in the back of the ears.

"After that, he started kicking me more. He kept kicking me in the face and biting in the back of the head.”

He said everyone else left the pub and that the defendant and his fiancée drove him home and gave him a tee-shirt and football jersey to wear on the way home because his shirt and jacket were torn and bloody.

Accused's testimony

Hugh Sheehan testified that he and his fiancée did drive Jack Conlon home but first stopped at their own house and had pizza and some beer with Mr Conlon. This was denied by Mr Conlon, who asked how he could eat pizza after having two teeth knocked out.

Mr Sheehan said it was in the house that he gave Mr Conlon the shirt and jersey. He said the club jersey had his own name on it.

Mr Sheehan said they were chatting in his house in the early hours of the morning and he [Mr Sheehan] was saying that after all the years it was time to let bygones be bygones.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan suggested during the trial: “Whatever [Mr Sheehan] did was to defend himself. The reason you [Mr Conlon] ended up in the position you were in was your fault and nobody else’s.”

Mr Sheehan testified the complainant had called him a rat on the night and also made other insulting comments to him.

After bringing Mr Conlon home, Mr Sheehan phoned Garda Denis Curtin at 3.30am that morning and told him that “Jack Conlon was after getting a hammering in The Outback”.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said Mr Conlon did get a hammering and Mr Sheehan was the one who was the aggressor and gave him the hammering. Mr Sheehan replied, “I was not the aggressor.”