Cork man avoids jail for drug dealing and driving without insurance as he is 'on the right path'

A Cork man avoided jail time for drug dealing, driving without insurance and having a counterfeit driving licence only because “he was on the right path” out of addiction and criminality.

Richard O’Donnell, 26, from Mitchelstown, admitted having drugs both for personal use and sale and supply on a number of occasions in 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and having a counterfeit driving licence for his own use.

But Judge Alec Gabbett said O’Donnell’s progress since committing these crimes was “very positive”.

He had completed a residential drug rehabilitation programme and had enrolled in a community employment scheme through which he was attending a Cork City college, learning computer skills and other skills.

“It’s good that you’re doing something that’s not illegal. You might be redirecting your business skills elsewhere,” Judge Gabbett said.

O’Donnell was caught with three ‘deals’ of cannabis worth €100, one bag of cocaine worth €35 and a weighing scales, Fermoy District Court heard.

He was also caught with no insurance disc. On other occasions, he was caught with 100 Xanax, a quantity of MDMA and cannabis.

Drugs were concealed in his underwear on one occasion when he was stopped and searched by gardaí in 2020.

During a Garda search under warrant at his home, he handed over a quantity of cannabis, MDMA and a counterfeit driving licence which he admitted was for his own use.

17 previous convictions

O’Donnell pleaded guilty to all charges. He has 17 previous convictions, including a number for possession of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA, the court heard.

His solicitor Cathal Lombard said his client had a “serious drug addiction” but he was making commendable progress to control that addiction and improve his life.

“Under normal circumstances, he would expect a custodial sentence. But he’s made enormous progress and it’s very important he continues that,” Mr Lombard said.

Judge Gabbett said: “He could teach others how to do that if he succeeds.

“He’s demonstrated what I often teach, that residential services work.

“You’re only going out that way [pointing at the door rather than the exit into custody] because you’re going in the right direction.

“No insurance is extremely serious. I’m convicting you and sentencing you to six months in prison, suspended for two years.

“I have to disqualify you from driving for six years. You have no business driving a car.

“The fake licence concerns me. I’m fining you €200.

“You’ll have to stop the dealing. It’s very straightforward,” Judge Gabbett said.