Man arrested after vehicles damaged in Co Louth

A man has been arrested in Co Louth after a number of vehicles were damaged.
Gardaí said they responded to "an incident of criminal damage" on Church Street in Dundalk at around 7.20pm this evening.
Gardaí said a man, armed with a bar, damaged a number of vehicles.
A number of units responded to the incident including the Armed Support Unit and Regional Support Unit.
The man was arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.