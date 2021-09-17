Cork Country singer jailed for kicking woman who scolded him for urinating on street

A Cork Country and Western singer who has visited Memphis urinated on the street in Fermoy and kicked a mother-of-three who remonstrated with him and now he has been jailed for 15 months.

Judge Helen Boyle said: “She was quite within her rights to tell you to stop urinating – you were creating a nuisance of yourself. You ran towards her and you kicked her. You caused her an injury to her cruciate ligament.”

The injury has caused the woman ongoing difficulties in day-to-day matters like exercising and playing with her children. She had been out walking with her children in Fermoy that evening.

The mother of three young children told him not to urinate on the side of the street and she ended up suffering the cruciate ligament injury to her knee as a result of the assault.

Peter O’Donnell, 36, of Gortnashehy, Araglin, Kilworth, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the woman at Emmet Street, Fermoy, County Cork, on the evening of April 22, 2020.

Garda Brian Murphy said gardaí at Fermoy station were notified of a man attacking people with a stick at Emmet Street at 8.30pm and that he had left the scene in a black Opel Astra.

The injured party later told gardaí she was out walking with her children when Peter O’Donnell got out of the car which was stopped in traffic and he urinated against a wall.

“She asked him to stop and said he could not be doing that. He ran back to the Opel Astra. The injured party took a photo of the registration. The male saw her taking a picture. He ran towards her with a stick. She put up her leg. He kicked her, knocking her to the ground. There were several witnesses,” Garda Murphy said.

Defence barrister, John Devlin suggested: “She raised her foot, he raised his foot, their shoes collided and she fell over.” Garda Murphy replied: “She put her leg up to protect herself, he kicked her and she fell over.”

Mr Devlin BL said of the accused: “He was in the car which was stopped at traffic lights.

They had got something from the kebab shop. He had been drinking on the day. He decided to relieve himself.

"He got back into the car. The injured party remonstrated with him. He is very sorry for what happened. He apologises to her. He had drink taken and things happened.

“He is a talented musician. He has recorded and plays country and western music. He has visited Nashville and has visited Memphis, which as the court knows is the home of Elvis. He plays in the style of Jim Reeves and has played in old folks homes. He is recording a CD in a recording studio in Glanworth.”

O’Donnell paid €1,000 to the injured party but she indicated through prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly that she wanted the money to go Enable Ireland for the benefit of children. Judge Boyle directed the money be sent to the victim for her to make that decision.

The judge imposed an 18-month sentence on O’Donnell with the last three months suspended. He had three previous convictions for assault causing harm and five for common assault. For his court appearance the Country and Western singer and songwriter wore a pink shirt, bright blue jacket, light blue pants and blue suede shoes.