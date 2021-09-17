Manager of Ashton Dog Pound faces animal cruelty charges

A manager has become the sixth person charged with animal cruelty offences following an investigation into the treatment and deaths of dogs at the Ashton pound in Dublin.

The shelter, at River Road, Castleknock had operated a dog warden service for the greater Dublin area. However, an animal welfare investigation commenced last year.

The owner, a vet and three other staff members had been charged earlier and had their cases at Dublin District Court adjourned until today when Judge John Lindsay heard another person has also been charged.

Pound manager, Donal Moroney, 67, from Ayrfield Drive, Coolock, Dublin, is accused of permitting another “lay person” to kill and cause unnecessary suffering to a male white bichon friese. It is alleged a controlled drug called Release which has to be administered intravenously was given to the animal orally, at the pound on July 24 last year.

The drug was also administered orally to a male fawn-coloured akita causing unnecessary suffering on July 24, it is alleged.

On July 28, it is alleged Mr Moroney obstructed investigating Garda Aine McQuillan by failing to comply with a requirement, given on the previous day, not to move the akita from its kennel.

It is alleged he failed to get immediate attention of a vet for that dog after a requirement was made by the investigation garda. The remaining charges related to alleged breaches of animal remedies regulations.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that he must face trial on indictment in the circuit court or he can be sent forward for sentencing to that court on a signed plea.

His solicitor Robert Purcell said a signed plea “is not going to arise” and a book of evidence will have to be prepared by the State. Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Moroney is a pensioner.

Judge Lindsay remanded him on continuing bail in his absence to appear on November 5, with his co-defendants, to be served with a book of evidence and for a trial order to be granted.

Charges against five co-defendants

Veterinarian Sydney Nagle, 62, with an address at the Oaks, Hollystown, Dublin 15 was charged with possessing a controlled drug Release, a pentobarbital sodium, at the dog pound on July 14, 2020, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another in contravention of the misuse of drugs regulations and laws.

Mr Nagle, of the Cara Veterinary Hospital, in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15 is also accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a male, fawn akita and a white male bichon freise, at the pound, on July 24 last year, contrary to section 12(1) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

He is also charged with causing and permitting another person to kill a protected animal there on the same date.

The vet is also accused of failing to keep records of purchases and sales, quantities administered, batch numbers and serial numbers of prescriptions on July 29, 2020.

He also has a charge for permitting a person to be in possession of an animal remedy designated for use by a veterinary practitioner only.

David Stone, the owner of the pound, with an address at Hazelbrook, Loughlinstown, Ratoath, Co. Meath faces three charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act. He is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the male, fawn-coloured akita and the white male bichon freise, at the pound, on July 24 last year. Mr Stone is also charged that he killed a protected animal or that he caused or permitted another person to kill a protected animal there on the same date.

Gordon Markey Quinn, 22, from Nangle Court, Windtown, Navan, Co. Meath, and Tamara Philips, 23, of Westway Rise, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and Raymond Connolly, 53, of Cladagh Green, Ballyfermot, Dublin, face the same charges in relation to the akita and the bichon freise, as well as one for causing or permitting the killing of a protected animal on July 24, 2020.

Mr Connolly faces an additional charge for obstructing the investigation officer Garda McQuillan at the dog pound four days later.

There has been no indication as to how they will plead.