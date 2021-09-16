Teenage girl charged with possessing child pornographic images

A teenage girl has been charged with possessing child pornographic images, videos, and a handwritten diary with text and drawings.

The girl, aged 17, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court charged with three offences contrary to the Child Pornography and Trafficking Act.

They allegedly occurred when she was aged 12 and 13 years.

She is accused of having 78 images and 72 videos which contained visual representations of a person depicted as a child engaged in explicit sexual activities.

The material was allegedly stored in a Dropbox cloud computer account on a date in June 2017. It is alleged she had a handwritten diary which contained drawings and text defined as child pornography, on a date in July 2017 at a house in Dublin.

The third charge is for possessing child pornography in late 2016 in a Dropbox account for the purpose of sale, exportation, distribution or for publication.

The girl cannot be identified because of her age.

Detective Garda Cathal Connolly told Judge Paul Kelly the teen was charged at a north Dublin station and “she made no reply to charge after caution”.

She was then brought to court in the company of a social worker. None of the evidence has been heard yet.

'Trial on indictment' on all charges

Detective Garda Connolly said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed “trial on indictment” on all charges.

This means the DPP recommends the girl’s case should be sent forward to the Circuit Circuit, which can impose lengthier sentences.

The girl’s solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan said, however, that the defence will prepare an application for it to be retained by the Children’s Court.

Under section 75 of the Children Act, the juvenile court has discretion to accept jurisdiction in several types of serious cases, by taking into consideration age and level of maturity of the accused, as well as any other evidence deemed relevant.

The procedure involves the court being given a summary of the prosecution evidence. That is then followed by submissions by the defence and the State, after which the presiding judge must give a ruling.

Judge Kelly ordered that the preliminary hearing to decide the girl’s trial venue will take place next month. There was no objection to bail.

The girl, who silently throughout the hearing, was told she must continue to reside at her current address and she cannot leave the jurisdiction.

She has not yet indicated how she will plead.