Daniel Goulding sent for trial for attempted murder of two gardaí in two-hour siege

A man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court accused of attempting to murder two Garda detectives who were injured in a shooting in Dublin.

Daniel Goulding, 38, who has been receiving psychiatric treatment for several years, was arrested following an exchange of gunfire and a two-hour siege at his family home at Whitechapel Grove, Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

The detectives were shot in the foot, one was wounded in the hand, and members of the public were exposed to the incident on May 25, it has been alleged.

Mr Goulding was originally charged with unlawful possession of two 63 PM RAK type sub-machine guns with intent to endanger life, and unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm pistol and 74 rounds of various types of ammunition.

The weapons were allegedly seized at the house and from a garden shed. In July, he was further charged with attempted murder of the two detectives and was kept in custody.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court before Judge Cephas Power today.

Detective Sergeant Michael Redmond went to serve a book of evidence on Mr Goulding, but he would not accept it and it was handed over to his solicitor Tony Collier instead.

Judge Power noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment and he granted an order sending Mr Goulding forward for trial to the next term of the Central Criminal Court. A date for his appearance there has yet to be set.

The judge warned him he must notify the prosecution if he intends to use an alibi in his defence. Dressed in a beige jacket, green top and grey trousers, Mr Goulding stood silently throughout the hearing.

The judge granted him legal aid and ordered gardaí to hand over copies of the videos of his interviews to the defence. His solicitor said it was anticipated his client will bring High Court bail application tomorrow.

The media have been ordered not to report the names of the injured officers.

Alleged events of May 25

At an earlier stage in the proceedings, the Detective Sergeant Redmond told the court that gardaí were alerted at 7.04pm on May 25 about gunshots in the vicinity of Whitechapel Grove.

The two detectives arrived at the scene and “almost immediately came under fire” from a male in an upstairs bedroom of Mr Goulding’s home. They took cover behind an unmarked patrol car which was struck a number of times.

The detectives were shot in their left legs and one of them was struck in his left hand. A Garda Armed Support Unit arrived with other units, including trained negotiators, and they put in place a critical firearms incident response.

A number of homes were evacuated. A barricade incident developed and after two hours of negotiations, firearms were surrendered from the house and were made safe.

The two gardaí may need further surgery and are not expected to return to work for a lengthy period, an earlier contested bail hearing had been told. It was alleged the accused was the sole occupant in the house and had no top on as he fired from the top window.

A witness saw him “blasting” when gardaí arrived, he said. Detective Sergeant Redmond told the court that after two hours the accused came to a first floor window and threw a machine gun and a handgun into the front garden.

It was alleged a second machine gun and ammunition were found in a shed. His solicitor had said his client had long-standing mental health difficulties.