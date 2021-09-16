Two arrested after €35k worth of cannabis seized on Cork bus

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €42,500 worth of cannabis in Cork and Waterford.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport,

gardaí from the Midleton District Drug Unit carried out a checkpoint on the Youghal Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A public bus was later stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84.

During this search, cannabis herb with a street value of €35,000, subject to analysis, was seized.

Two men, both aged in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene.

The men were then taken to Midleton Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a follow-up search later in the afternoon, officers from Waterford Drug Unit seized a further €7,500 worth of cannabis at a residence in Waterford.

Gardaí said all the drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.