Man accused of defacing mural of Michael Collins in West Cork remanded

A man alleged to have defaced a Michael Collins mural in Clonakilty in West Cork has been refused bail after a court heard his behaviour may be “spiralling out of control”.

Marlon Corrigan, with an address at Nordav Guesthouse in Tawnies, Clonakilty, appeared in custody before Skibbereen District Court on 11 criminal damage charges, all alleged to have occurred in Clonakilty in recent weeks.

One of those charges relates to an extensive mural at Kent St in the town, which was completed this year and which marks a number of historical events, including a depiction of Michael Collins. The mural was defaced with silver spray paint.

The charges before the court include alleged criminal damage offences between August 31 and September 1, and between September 8 and September 13, and include damage to the front of a wine bar and to an undertakers.

Det. Garda Anthony Lyons objected to Mr Corrigan’s release on bail, evoking Section 2 of the Bail Act.

He told Judge James McNulty he was objecting to bail on the basis of the strength of the evidence, the seriousness of the offences, and the fact that the alleged offences were committed while Mr Corrigan (26) was on bail in relation to other alleged offences.

Det. Garda Lyons said gardaí had first responded to an eyewitness report of the mural being defaced with the tag CO2K. He said that when Mr Corrigan was arrested spray paint caps were found on his person and his runners had spray paint on them.

Det. Garda Lyons described a “vast amount” of criminal damage around Clonakilty that is under investigation, as well as a number of witness statements and harvested CCTV.

He told the judge a search warrant was obtained and in Mr Corrigan’s room a sketch pad with the CO2K tag was found, along with spray paints.

“He was caught red-handed,” Det. Garda Lyons said. He also told the court a man matching Mr Corrigan’s description was “clearly captured on CCTV footage causing criminal damage at a number of locations”.

The court was told Mr Corrigan is not taking his prescribed medication and Det. Garda Lyons said: “His behaviour appears to be spiralling out of control.” He said Mr Corrigan is currently on bail on a number of charges, including assault and threats to kill.

Solicitor for Mr Corrigan, Margaret Collins, said her client was entangled in the legal system when really he needed to be in the medical system. She said Mr Corrigan had a diagnosis of autism and his ability to understand the charges and to consult with legal representatives was impaired.

Judge McNulty said Ms Collins was making valid points but said the court had already “extended its kindness and compassion” to Mr Corrigan, including an earlier release into the care of a solicitor so he could visit his GP.

The judge remanded Mr Corrigan in custody to appear before Clonakilty District Court on September 21. He also asked that Mr Corrigan’s medication be provided to him and that he resume taking it while in prison, subject to the approval of the prison doctor.