Cork burglar who threatened to cut victim's eyes out jailed

John Haynes, 37, of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, has been sentenced for aggravated burglary arising out of the incident at Mount View, Ashdale Park, South Douglas Road, in the early hours of Wednesday January 20
Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of six years on John Haynes with the last two years suspended, commenting that the threats and violence were almost of a depraved nature over a considerable period of time. File picture

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 18:00
Liam Heylin

A terrifying burglary in the early hours of the morning saw a householder being threatened by a knife-wielding attacker that he would cut his eyes out.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter said the aggravated burglary went on for a long time in the early hours of January 20.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, 37-year-old John Haynes of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, has been sentenced for aggravated burglary arising out of the incident at Mount View, Ashdale Park, South Douglas Road, in the early hours of Wednesday January 20.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of six years on Haynes with the last two years suspended, commenting that the threats and violence were almost of a depraved nature over a considerable period of time.

Garda evidence

The detective said a woman called to the injured party’s home early that morning looking for alcohol and that she was let in and she then left the house soon afterwards. It was further alleged that as she left, the defendant, John Hayes, arrived and threw the injured party on the floor and assaulted him and used a knife in the course of this, inflicting minor stab wounds.

“He poked him in the leg with the knife. The woman was coming in and out of the living room from the bedroom putting things, including alcohol, into black plastic bags.

“Mr Haynes threatened he would cut his eyes out and also threatened he would cut his liver out and he would crucify him,” Det Garda Cotter said.

When gardaí were called to Upper Mount View at 4.45am, the injured party, who is in his mid-50s, came out with bloodstained clothing and his face was smeared with blood. He had minor stab wounds to his hand and right thigh.

Accused had difficult upbringing

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said the accused man made admissions against his own interests and had a difficult upbringing, as referred to in a background report.

The judge said in the course of imposing sentence that the defendant did not appear to be amenable to receiving psychiatric treatment in prison and had recently gone on hunger strike in prison, according to the background report.

Haynes, who appeared in court by video link from prison, spoke up during the sentencing that this was not true and that he had never gone on hunger strike. Judge Ó Donnabháin said to the accused that the report must have been wrong in that regard.

