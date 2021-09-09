'I did nothing to her,' says West Cork man shortly after admitting sexual assault

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence as the jury was about to be sworn in to hear the case
The sexual assault is alleged to have happened at the bus station at Parnell Place in Cork. File photo: Larry Cummins

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 07:28
Liam Heylin

A 64-year-old West Cork man who was due to stand trial on a charge of sexually assaulting a teenaged girl at the bus station at Parnell Place in Cork pleaded guilty to the offence as the jury was about to be sworn in to hear the case.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin then remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on September 28.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson served a book of evidence on the accused earlier this year.

64-year-old Andrew O’Donovan of Butlersgift, Drimoleague, was charged with sexual assault on the 17-year-old girl on August 20, 2020. The charge specified that the 17-year-old apprehended that the accused was about to touch her breasts outside her clothing at the time.

Previous bail conditions required the accused to reside at his Drimoleague address, not to travel on any public transport, and to stay out of Cork city except for pre-arranged legal and medical appointments.

After his arraignment where he pleaded guilty to the single charge on the indictment and before he left the dock, the defendant could be heard saying: “I did nothing to her”.

