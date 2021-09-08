Judge delays sentencing of man who assaulted three gardaí during violent incident at direct provision centre

A judge has further deferred imposing penalty on a man who assaulted three gardaí after he was told the man, who had been tortured in his country of origin, may not have received any psychotherapy or counselling while in prison.

Nkosiyapha Mguni, 27, had been residing at the Clonakilty Lodge direct provision centre when the incident occurred in April 2019, and pleaded guilty in September last year, with Judge James McNulty deferring penalty as Mr Mguni at that time was also due before the circuit court in relation to a separate assault charge.

At Clonakilty District Court, Judge McNulty heard Mr Mguni had been convicted at that circuit court hearing on November 6, receiving a two-year jail term, with the earliest release date in May 2022.

Just over a year ago, Clonakilty District Court had heard three gardaí were assaulted during the violent episode at the direct provision centre.

Disturbance at Clonakilty Lodge

Sergeant Alec Butler said he had been trying to handcuff Nkosiyapha Mguni during the disturbance at Clonakilty Lodge in West Cork in April 2019, when Mr Mguni pulled his hand forward during an altercation in a hallway.

"He got my finger in front of my face and then bit down on it," Sgt Butler had told Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Butler and two colleagues from the Clonakilty Garda Station had been responding to a call that a woman at the centre may have been assaulted by her partner.

The gardaí spoke with a distressed woman, who said her two-week-old baby was still in the room with the man, who had hit her.

On trying to gain access, gardaí were pushed back before Sgt Butler said Mr Mguni "launched" an assault against them.

In addition to having his finger bitten, Sgt Butler received blows to the head and shoulder. His colleague, Garda Trish Grimes, was pulled by her hair, with Mr Mguni, with an address at Clonakilty Lodge, finally subdued by pepper-spray.

Pleaded guilty to all charges

Mr Mguni had pleaded guilty to all charges in relation to the incident. His solicitor said she would have a medical report prepared which might explain her client's behaviour, but which would not justify it.

Mr Mguni's solicitor, Vicki Buckley, said her client had been in Portlaoise Prison and there had been positive reports regarding his engagement with education services there.

However, when Judge McNulty queried whether he had received counselling, Ms Buckley said she did not believe Mr Mguni had received it.

Judge McNulty said he wanted more information and didn't want to make an "incorrect decision".

He requested a probation report be prepared, with the matter due back before the court on January 18 next.