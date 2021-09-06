Butane honey oil and nitrous oxide among €145k worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Other substances seized include methamphetamine and amphetamine from countries all over the world. 
The illegal substances seized today at Dublin Mail Centre. Picture: Revenue

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 17:29
Ciarán Sunderland

Herbal cannabis, cannabis oil, and methamphetamine are among the 15kg of illegal substances seized today by Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre. 

Other illegal drugs seized today as part of routine search operations targeting drug smuggling included butane honey oil, khat, amphetamine. 

In addition, officers taking part in the search uncovered: 

  • 750 Zopiclone tablets;
  • 500 Benzodiazepine tablets; 
  • 9600 canisters of nitrous oxide.

The illegal substances were set to be sent to counties across the country and were disguised as a variety of items including ‘toys,’ ‘books,’ ‘electronic goods,’ ‘laptop components,’ ‘measuring cups,’ ‘padlocks,’ and ‘antique glassware’. 

The detective dog, Bailey, who took part in the search operation. Picture: Revenue
Destinations included Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Louth, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Waterford, Cork, Galway, and Mayo. 

Revenue has said the search took place as part of an ongoing operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs and officers received assistance from the detective dog, Bailey. 

Investigations are ongoing and members of the public are urged to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

In total, the seized drugs are estimated to be worth €145,000 and originated from countries all over the world including the US, Kenya, Canada, and the Netherlands. 

Massive Cork Harbour clean-up reaches completion

