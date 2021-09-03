Book of evidence for Corkman charged with rape and sexual assault of teenager

A book of evidence was served on a 45-year-old man charged with multiple counts of raping and sexually assaulting a boy 30 years ago when they were both teenagers.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed service of the book of evidence on the accused at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

The parties in the case cannot be identified in coverage of the matters.

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan formally arrested and charged the 45-year-old with five counts of raping and seven counts of sexually assaulting the complainant when the defendant and the complainant were both aged around 15 in 1990/1991.

Det. Garda Brennan required bail conditions in July, namely, that he would sign on once a week at his local garda station or at another station, that he would surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for a new one and to stay away from the alleged injured party.

Read More Cork rape accused complains of 'ignominy' of bail condition

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defence was only agreeing to the third condition. There was an objection to the requirement to sign on and surrender his passport.

Mr Kelleher said at the bail hearing in July: “I am saying, why sign on at all – look at the charges, they are 30 years old. Why do you think it is important that someone sign on?” Det. Garda Brennan said: “These charges are very serious. There are a number of rape charges – one of the highest charges in a court of law. We have been very fair with the defendant.”

Mr Kelleher argued: “It is a serious matter hanging over his head. Why put the extra severity of signing on at his local garda station – not to mention the ignominy of having to enter it (every week).” The detective said: “The charges are of a serious nature - that is why I want conditions.”

Judge Kelleher ruled that the three conditions would apply to the 45-year-old man’s bail.

Det. Garda Brennan said that when she arrested, charged and cautioned the defendant on the 12 charges, the defendant replied to each of the charges, “I am not guilty of this.”