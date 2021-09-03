Garda HQ sees issues in PSNI cross-border policing report 

Statements in a PSNI report that gardaí agreed to recommendations for greater cross-border policing, including so-called hot pursuits and cross-border accountability bodies, do not reflect Garda HQ policy, the Irish Examiner understands.

It is understood that Garda HQ was not aware of the contents of the report before its completion and sees major legal, political, operational and safety issues with its recommendations. The PSNI South Armagh Policing Review was published this week by Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Officially, the Garda Press Office said the organisation would “review” the report. The Chief Constable initiated the review after an official photograph of him outside Crossmaglen Police Station with Local Policing Team officers carrying assault rifles on Christmas Day 2019 sparked controversy.

Review authors consulted widely, including gardaí along the border – from very senior ranks to lower ranks at uniform, detective and task force levels.

The report said that during consultation, people agreed an effective and close working relationship between An Garda Síochána and the PSNI was critical.

“On this basis it is recommended that the issue of cross-border patrolling and hot pursuit is given fresh consideration in consultation with the Department of Justice and Department of Justice and Equality with a view to facilitating this in defined circumstances," it said.

It further said that “consultation with senior officers responsible for border policing in An Garda Síochána indicates support for developments of this nature”.

It said the following improvements “were discussed and jointly agreed” as having the potential to add value in principle:

Increased cooperation on the front line;

Daily communication between supervisors on resources and priorities, with increased use of the shared radio networks as standard practice;

A cross-border accountability mechanism at local level with joint reporting by PSNI and AGS.

It said that due to the high-risk nature of vehicle pursuits, it recommended the development of a command and control and pursuit prevention protocol.

It is understood that garda leadership sees legal, constitutional, operational, practical and safety obstacles to the recommendations. Garda HQ forwarded a copy of the report to the Department of Justice.

In an official statement, the Garda Press Office said there was a “strong working relationship” with the PSNI to prevent and tackle cross-border crime and terrorism.

It said this included "regular meetings" involving both agencies on specific operations and the Cross-Border Joint Agency Taskforce, focusing on cross-border crimes such as rural crime, drugs, financial crime, and human trafficking.

It added: “An Garda Síochána will now review this report from the PSNI. As noted by the PSNI, several of the recommendations relating to cross-border policing will require the agreement of Government on both sides.”

The Department of Justice did not provide a response.