'Peacekeeper' in Cork nightclub row delivered punch which broke victim's jaw 

The peacekeeper in a row at a nightclub changed his approach outside the premises and punched one of the parties in the face breaking his jaw.

The assailant, Timmy Duncliffe, has been given a two-year suspended sentence after evidence he paid €10,000 compensation to the injured party.

Garda Vincent McCarthy testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court there was an interaction between a number of persons inside the Crane Lane premises and it continued outside on the street.

Garda McCarthy said one strong blow resulted in the injured party suffering a broken jaw.

Duncliffe originally brought €3,000 to court in compensation but the judge said that was inadequate so he brought a further €7,000 in compensation.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the injured party might have been knocked unconscious for a period but he made a good recovery from his injuries.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said: “Ironically, the accused had been a peacekeeper earlier on and for most of the evening. But on leaving the premises he hit injured party a single blow. He apologised well before now.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “This was in essence an unprovoked blow causing the other man’s jaw to be broken which is a very painful and debilitating injury.

“The accused has indicated his remorse to the victim. He has now forwarded €10,000 to the victim as a token of his remorse. He has no previous convictions. To mark the seriousness of it I will impose two years, fully suspended.”

Timmy Duncliffe of Lisnahorna, Whites Cross, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to another man outside Crane Lane in Cork city on January 25, 2019.