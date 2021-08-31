Gardaí find arsenal of weapons in bedroom after callout to domestic violence incident

The incident is set out in the latest report from the Garda Commissioner to the Policing Authority
In the incident, on July 28, the Armed Support Unit responded to a call and found the suspected offender was in possession of knives and a Taser stun gun, and had barricaded themselves into an upstairs bedroom.

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 20:29
Cormac O’Keeffe

Armed gardaí uncovered an arsenal of weapons – including knives, stun guns, handcuffs and an “assortment of hammers” – when called to a domestic violence incident and searched a bedroom.

The suspect was found wearing a waist utility belt containing a number of knives and blades.

In the incident, on July 28, the Armed Support Unit (ASU) responded to a call indicating “a subject had been injured in a domestic incident” and that the suspected offender, whose gender was not specified, was in possession of knives and a Taser stun gun, and had barricaded themselves into an upstairs bedroom.

“Upon arrival, ASU members entered the house and identified themselves to the suspect, who was abusive to them,” the report said.

The ASU members engaged with the suspect, but the suspect moved onto the landing “in an agitated manner”. ASU members challenged them and they complied and was subsequently detained.

“Upon searching the suspect, a utility belt was located around their waist that contained a number of knives and blades,” the report said.

“During further searches of the bedroom, a Taser, imitation pistol, pepper spray, assortment of hammers, knives, handcuffs and a police style truncheon were recovered."

It said the injured party was removed to hospital and received treatment for “serious but non-life threatening injuries”.

Incident at HSE vaccination centre

In a separate incident, on July 12, the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), responded to an incident at a HSE vaccination centre in the eastern region.

“A subject in a vehicle had allegedly doused themselves in petrol and was threatening self-immolation,” the report said.

The man then drove off, heading southbound, with reports he might self-harm.

Gardaí located the car, which had crashed on a slip road. The man had locked himself in the car.

The report said that as the ERU members prepared a glass-breaking tool, he got out. He was detained under Section 12 of the Mental Health Act, 2001.

