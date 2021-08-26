Mental health of Irish prisoners abroad worsened by Covid-19

People locked up overseas endure issues from long lockdowns to worry about the welfare of their loved ones at home
Mental health of Irish prisoners abroad worsened by Covid-19

The new research was conducted by the Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas, which is in contact with more than 90% of the total estimated number of Irish people locked up abroad. 

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 20:30
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Mental health difficulties of prisoners are “exacerbated” when they are locked up abroad, and they have been compounded by Covid-19 restrictions, including 23-hour lockdowns and lack of visits, a new survey shows.

A support body run by Catholic bishops says it is in regular contact with around 1,100 Irish citizens in 30 countries around the world — over 90% of the total estimated number of Irish people locked up abroad.

The Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas (ICPO) said their work involved 10,000 letters, phone calls, emails and prison visits in 2020.

The mental health issues faced by Irish people imprisoned abroad were highlighted by Bishop Denis Brennan if the ICPO. Bishop Brennan, left, is pictured with Fr Ger Nash who was appointed earlier this year to succeed him as the new Bishop of the Ferns Diocese. Picture: John McElroy 
The mental health issues faced by Irish people imprisoned abroad were highlighted by Bishop Denis Brennan if the ICPO. Bishop Brennan, left, is pictured with Fr Ger Nash who was appointed earlier this year to succeed him as the new Bishop of the Ferns Diocese. Picture: John McElroy 

A survey it conducted among the people they support received 114 anonymous responses. This showed:

  • 60% of respondents reported experiencing mental health difficulties whilst in prison. 
  • A significant proportion of respondents reported feelings of isolation and having little time outside of their cell (exacerbated by Covid);
  • A range of other difficulties and adverse impacts were identified from the pandemic including lack of visits, 23-hour lockdown in their cells, concern for their own health in a confined setting, delays in legal hearings, and inability to access educational and offender behaviour courses;
  • More than 70% of respondents said their primary concern arising from Covid was not for their own health but for the welfare of their loved ones at home;
  • When it came to managing stress and anxiety, a majority of respondents identified prayer and spirituality as the most helpful, followed by physical exercise and access to the gym;
  • 42% of prisoner responses indicated they didn’t know what their plans were after their sentence overseas was completed;
  • The majority of respondents were in regular contact with ICPO with 23% in contact at least monthly and 50% at least a few times a year.

The ICPO, established by the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference in 1985, also provide practical help in things like setting up bank accounts and getting PPS numbers, and can provide financial support for clothes and accommodation as well as phones and credit.

Bishop Denis Brennan, chair of the ICPO said mental health difficulties experienced by Irish people imprisoned abroad "are exacerbated by time; distance, especially from loved ones and family; finance; isolation; language, and a myriad of potential cultural barriers".

Read More

ICPO hopes vaccine rollout sees return of family visits for overseas prisoners

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following arson attack on house Gardaí appeal for witnesses following arson attack on house
gavel Defendant who said he was resident in UK had been living in West Cork for a year
wooden judge on book on the desk Student from Cork college charged with laundering €56k
prisonprisoner welfarejusticeorganisation: irish catholic bishops’ conferenceorganisation: icpoorganisation: irish council for prisoners overseas
Garda stock

Four arrested in connection with armed robbery outside Crumlin post office 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

  • 1
  • 21
  • 28
  • 30
  • 43
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices