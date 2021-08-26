Mental health of Irish prisoners abroad worsened by Covid-19

Mental health difficulties of prisoners are “exacerbated” when they are locked up abroad, and they have been compounded by Covid-19 restrictions, including 23-hour lockdowns and lack of visits, a new survey shows.
A support body run by Catholic bishops says it is in regular contact with around 1,100 Irish citizens in 30 countries around the world — over 90% of the total estimated number of Irish people locked up abroad.
The Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas (ICPO) said their work involved 10,000 letters, phone calls, emails and prison visits in 2020.
A survey it conducted among the people they support received 114 anonymous responses. This showed:
- 60% of respondents reported experiencing mental health difficulties whilst in prison.
- A significant proportion of respondents reported feelings of isolation and having little time outside of their cell (exacerbated by Covid);
- A range of other difficulties and adverse impacts were identified from the pandemic including lack of visits, 23-hour lockdown in their cells, concern for their own health in a confined setting, delays in legal hearings, and inability to access educational and offender behaviour courses;
- More than 70% of respondents said their primary concern arising from Covid was not for their own health but for the welfare of their loved ones at home;
- When it came to managing stress and anxiety, a majority of respondents identified prayer and spirituality as the most helpful, followed by physical exercise and access to the gym;
- 42% of prisoner responses indicated they didn’t know what their plans were after their sentence overseas was completed;
- The majority of respondents were in regular contact with ICPO with 23% in contact at least monthly and 50% at least a few times a year.
The ICPO, established by the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference in 1985, also provide practical help in things like setting up bank accounts and getting PPS numbers, and can provide financial support for clothes and accommodation as well as phones and credit.
Bishop Denis Brennan, chair of the ICPO said mental health difficulties experienced by Irish people imprisoned abroad "are exacerbated by time; distance, especially from loved ones and family; finance; isolation; language, and a myriad of potential cultural barriers".