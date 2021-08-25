Gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine in Sligo search operation

Gardaí have seized more than €100,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine after the search of a house in Co Sligo.
Last night at around 9 pm, gardaí from Sligo Garda Station searched a residence in Collooney, Co Sligo and discovered a number of illegal substances.
In total, an estimated €106,000 worth of cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies, and cocaine was seized.
Gardaí searching the Co Sligo home also made one arrest. Gardaí did not give the arrested man's age.
He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The seized drugs are being sent for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.