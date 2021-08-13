Man held after €100k worth of drugs seized in Cork town

A man has been arrested after €100,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine was seized following a search in Midleton, Co Cork.
At around 7pm on Thursday, gardaí searched a premises, "pursuant to a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act", in the town.
During the course of the search around €90,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 worth of cocaine was discovered along with €2,750 in cash.
A number of phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized by gardaí.
A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the search and is currently being detained at Middleton Garda Station.
The drugs are now being sent for further analysis.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.