Man held after €100k worth of drugs seized in Cork town

A man has been arrested after €100,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine following a search in Midleton, Co Cork.
Man held after €100k worth of drugs seized in Cork town

During the course of the search around €90,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 worth of cocaine was discovered along with €2,750 in cash.

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 08:46
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested after €100,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine was seized following a search in Midleton, Co Cork.

At around 7pm on Thursday, gardaí searched a premises, "pursuant to a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act", in the town.

During the course of the search around €90,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 worth of cocaine was discovered along with €2,750 in cash.

A number of phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized by gardaí.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the search and is currently being detained at Middleton Garda Station.

The drugs are now being sent for further analysis.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Man arrested after €650k worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dundalk

More in this section

Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale  Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale 
Gerry Hutch Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested in Spain
Garda Gardaí and Revenue seize more than €49k worth of drugs in joint operation
Man held after €100k worth of drugs seized in Cork town

Man arrested after €650k worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dundalk

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices