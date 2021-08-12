Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale 

Two men will appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Friday morning, following an alleged assault on two people in Kinsale on Wednesday.
A man and woman both in their 20s were taken to Cork University Hospital, following an assault at St Eltin’s Crescent at about 10.30pm.
They were both injured, but their injuries are understood to be not life-threatening.
A Garda spokesman said two men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Bandon Garda Station.
The scene was examined overnight, and the two men have now been charged in relation to the incident. They will appear before the Court at 10:30 on Friday morning.
Garda investigations are ongoing.