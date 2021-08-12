Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale 

A man and woman both in their 20s were taken to Cork University Hospital, following an assault at St Eltin’s Crescent at about 10.30pm
Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale 

A Garda spokesman said two men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Bandon Garda Station.

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 22:41
Niamh Grifin

Two men will appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Friday morning, following an alleged assault on two people in Kinsale on Wednesday.

A man and woman both in their 20s were taken to Cork University Hospital, following an assault at St Eltin’s Crescent at about 10.30pm. 

They were both injured, but their injuries are understood to be not life-threatening.

A Garda spokesman said two men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Bandon Garda Station.

The scene was examined overnight, and the two men have now been charged in relation to the incident. They will appear before the Court at 10:30 on Friday morning.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Garda Gardaí and Revenue seize more than €49k worth of drugs in joint operation
Smuggled tobacco concealed as potatoes discovered on vessel arrived from Rotterdam Smuggled tobacco concealed as potatoes discovered on vessel arrived from Rotterdam
Garda Gardaí investigate weapons discharge after man hospitalised
Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale 

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested in Spain

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices