Gardaí seize cash, phones and documents in joint UK operation targeting people smuggling gang

The aim of the criminal enterprise is to provide illegal entry into Ireland and the Common Travel Area with the UK.
The €16,000 in cash seized in today's raid. Picture: Gardaí

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 15:52
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Dublin have seized €16,000 in cash along with five mobile phones and financial documentation as part of a raid this morning targeting a criminal gang. 

The search took place as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group suspected of trafficking illegal immigrants. 

Gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) took part in the raid in cooperation with UK authorities. 

The joint investigation is focused on money laundering as well as the smuggling of illegal immigrants through the large–scale production, distribution and use of false documents. 

The aim of the criminal enterprise is to provide illegal entry into Ireland and the Common Travel Area with the UK.

The Common Travel Area is an open borders agreement between Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. 

A previous operation conducted last April resulted in two persons being charged with offences against Section 2 of the Illegal Immigration Act 2000 and Section 29 of the Criminal Justice. 

GNIB and UK law enforcement agencies searched six properties in Ireland and two premises in the UK and resuled in the seizure of electronic devices and financial documentation. 

The GNIB also froze €33,000 in a bank account as a result of the search. 

Gardaí arrest three during international investigation into illegal immigration

