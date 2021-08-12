Two arrested on suspicion of murder of Limerick boy, 4

Two arrested on suspicion of murder of Limerick boy, 4

Both are currently being detained at garda stations in Limerick City under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 14:36
Greg Murphy

Gardaí investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.

A man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s, are currently being detained at garda stations in Limerick City under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An inquest in June heard a post mortem carried out by pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, had established the cause of death as “a traumatic head injury”.

The boy died at Children’s Hospital Ireland, Temple Street, having been earlier treated at University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

More in this section

Teenage knife crime 999 knives seized by Gardaí so far in 2021
Coronavirus - Tue Jun 29, 2021 Irish properties searched in international probe into PPE scam
Gardaí arrest suspect in fatal Dublin stabbing as Tallaght community in 'deep shock' Gardaí arrest suspect in fatal Dublin stabbing as Tallaght community in 'deep shock'
Two arrested on suspicion of murder of Limerick boy, 4

Operation Tara sees gardaí make multiple drugs seizures across the country 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices