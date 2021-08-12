Two arrested on suspicion of murder of Limerick boy, 4

Gardaí investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.
A man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s, are currently being detained at garda stations in Limerick City under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
An inquest in June heard a post mortem carried out by pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, had established the cause of death as “a traumatic head injury”.
The boy died at Children’s Hospital Ireland, Temple Street, having been earlier treated at University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.